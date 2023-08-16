HMM: Biden Administration Investigates Vanderbilt University Over Release Of Transgender Clinic Patient Records. “Federal health officials have launched a civil rights investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) after the hospital turned over trans-identifying clinic patients’ medical records to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office is investigating the Nashville-based center for potential medical billing fraud connected to transgender medical treatments for minors.”
