THE MOST ASININE CLIMATE CHANGE SENTENCE EVER: You’ve read about the absurd Montana judge’s ruling that the state’s constitution requires officials there to consider the climate impacts of issuing new oil and gas drilling permits. But leave it to Issues & Insights to dig out what does read like the most asinine statement ever uttered on these issues.
