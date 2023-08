YOU KNOW, IF THEY DIDN’T INSIST ON LYING TO US ALL THE TIME, DENYING WHAT WE KNOW AND SEE, PERHAPS THERE WOULD BE LESS ROOM FOR CONSPIRACY THEORIES? Maui wildfires spark conspiracy theories about space-lasers, Oprah land grabs, and suspicious trees.

Even insane ones. And yes, this one sounds insane, but after the last three years of Clownworld, who can blame those who believe in it?