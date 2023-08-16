LAMBO MAY EVEN PASS THEM IN RELIABILITY: Mitsubishi Could Soon Sell Fewer Models Than Lamborghini in the U.S.

Back in the 1990s I had a first-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse sports car. The design was excellent, the handling was good, it was fast by the standards of the day (that is, a slug by the standards of today, but a rocket by the standards of the late 70s.) The interior was nice, the only downside was that it didn’t run worth a damn. When I was on my third engine before 50,000 miles I gave up and replaced it with a Mazda MX-6, which had all its virtues and none of its vices. The Mitsu people were fine about honoring the warranty, and even said they’d take care of me past the 50,000 mile mark if needed, but I was over it. I was just grateful that the first engine blowup waited until I got home from my cross-country drive, instead of stranding me in the middle of US 50 across Nevada.