ABOUT THOSE ‘DARK AGES’ AND SCIENCE: It’s conventional wisdom these days that the Medieval epoch (500 to 1500 AD) included the Dark Ages when the Christian church establishment suppressed science and kept people trapped in fairy tales and myths. In fact, as science historian Michael Kaes argues today on HillFaith, it was Christianity that encouraged the development of what became modern science.
