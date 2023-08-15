THE DEFINING FEATURE OF OUR AGE: Our declining trust in institutions: elites vs the governed. “That goes a long way toward explaining the Biden Administration’s powerful embrace of censorship. It desperately wants to play the role of information gatekeeper that editorial boards used to. It wants to have the final say on what Americans can and can’t know. But much information has escaped the corral and theirs is a desperate effort to round it back up.”
