NEW SHOWS ANCHORED BY CHRIS WALLACE AND CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR? SURE, THAT’LL STAUNCH THE BLEEDING: CNN reveals major anchor overhaul in sweeping bid to lift sagging ratings.
There isn’t enough silicone to fix that sag.
NEW SHOWS ANCHORED BY CHRIS WALLACE AND CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR? SURE, THAT’LL STAUNCH THE BLEEDING: CNN reveals major anchor overhaul in sweeping bid to lift sagging ratings.
There isn’t enough silicone to fix that sag.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.