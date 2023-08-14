WEASELING: “Sarah Lawrence College, outside of New York City, saucily incorporates a quote from the official summary of Chief Justice John G. Roberts’s majority decision in its prompt: ‘Nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life.’ Then the school asks applicants to ‘describe how you believe your goals for a college education might be impacted, influenced or affected by the court’s decision.'”
