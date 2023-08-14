VIV-MENTUM: Ramaswamy rising: Another poll shows him No. 2, besting DeSantis. “In a second poll in a week, Ramaswamy is second. While he and the others in the race remain far behind front-runner Donald Trump, the businessman has edged Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). In a second poll in a week, Ramaswamy is second. While he and the others in the race remain far behind front-runner Donald Trump, the businessman has edged Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). In the Kaplan Strategies survey provided to Secrets early Monday, Ramaswamy is supported by 11% of likely Republican voters. Trump has 48%, and DeSantis has 10%. Pence is fourth at 8%.”