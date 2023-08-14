SPACE: Meet the SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts launching to the ISS on Aug. 25.
Flashback: Boeing’s Spaceship Problems Show Just How Amazing Musk’s SpaceX Is. That’s from 2021. It’s only become more clear.
SPACE: Meet the SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts launching to the ISS on Aug. 25.
Flashback: Boeing’s Spaceship Problems Show Just How Amazing Musk’s SpaceX Is. That’s from 2021. It’s only become more clear.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.