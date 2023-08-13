HOW DID THEY HAVE CLIMATE CHANGE BACK IN THE DAYS OF NEANDERTHALS, WHEN THERE WERE NO SUVs? A climate-orchestrated early human love story. “A new study published in the journal Science by an international team finds that past changes in atmospheric CO2 and corresponding shifts in climate and vegetation played a key role in determining when and where early human species interbred.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.