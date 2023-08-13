DIVERSITY TRAINING IS FOR EVERYONE! Federal Judge Orders Southwest Airlines Attorneys To Take Conservative Christian Group’s Religious Training. “Three senior attorneys for Southwest Airlines have been ordered to take an eight-hour religious liberty training offered by the conservative Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom after a judge said they failed to follow his orders following a flight attendant’s free speech case. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr of Texas said the company’s attorneys did not follow his orders to notify employees of their rights against religious discrimination after the court ruled in favor of Charlene Carter, a flight attendant who said she was fired for voicing her anti-abortion views and ultimately won a $5.1 million verdict. . . . Starr’s new order included an exact statement he ordered Southwest to send “verbatim” to its flight attendants and he told the company it needed to fly an Alliance Defending Freedom representative to Dallas to conduct a training for the three lawyers, who do ‘not appear to comprehend’ religious liberties law.”

Ouch.