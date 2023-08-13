ANOTHER LEFT MYTH – EVANGELICAL MEN = ‘TOXIC MASCULINITY’ – BITES THE DUST: Evangelical Protestant men are most likely to be abusive, oppressive, patriarchal tyrants, right? In fact, if you believe the data, Evangelical Protestant men who are regular church attenders are the least likely to fit the Progressive Left’s stereotype. Check out my review of Nancy Pearcey’s masterful “The Toxic War on Masculinity” on PJ Media.