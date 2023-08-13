JEFFREY CARTER: How Much Does A Teacher Really Make?

There are so many arguments about teacher pay. Everywhere in the country, Democrats are shilling for more teacher pay which is really a sell-out to the Teacher’s Union. Democrats fight school choice at every single turn. They hurt underprivileged and poor kids when they do. Yet, many of those same people active in killing school choice send their kids to private schools.

No one is saying teachers do not provide a service. The reason they are paid what they are paid is that they are unionized, and it’s simply not that difficult to become a teacher compared to say a lawyer, accountant, or doctor. Other professions that make a lot of money have significantly higher degrees of risk. There is no risk of losing your entire year’s worth of salary if you are a teacher. There is one on Wall Street. Salespeople can work years on one sale that will bring them a big commission and it can fall through.

The other thing to remember about salaries is that the higher you go in a public company, the more influence you have over the bottom line. Doesn’t it make sense that someone who is a C-Suite executive that has responsibility for billions in assets makes more than a teacher?

Doesn’t it make sense that someone in a startup who makes little to no salary with a lot of risk but builds a business cashes in on their equity for taking the risk compared to a teacher who takes zero risk and has a job that a lot of people can qualify for?