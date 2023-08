ANN ALTHOUSE ON THE ENDLESS TRUMP INDICTMENTS: “Good. I’m glad this is backfiring. I have never been a Trump supporter, but I hate the criminalization of politics.”

The Justice Department blew its reputation over the preceding several years, so that a large part of the populace — which even a decade ago, or maybe two, would have viewed these indictments as evidence of serious misbehavior — now just assumes it’s political because everything is.