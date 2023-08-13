RONMENTUM: Rubicon Crossed: DaTechGuy Endorses Ron DeSantis For President in 2024.

The goal is to win, without the votes of people like this in states that aren’t already deep red we don’t win.

Yeah it’s unfair how Trump has been treated, yes it’s unfair that the last election was stolen from us, yes he did a great job as president and his list of accomplishments are something to sing about, it’s unfair that we have to operate under these circumstances, and it’s unfair that we have to take irrational hatred into consideration when making a choice, but you know what, we’re conservatives and we know Life Isn’t Fair.

We don’t need to like or be liked by these irrational people, we don’t need these people to agree with us, but if we want to win we DO need these people to vote with us come election day 2024.

If they don’t we don’t win, if we don’t win . . . .

And let’s be blunt about another fact of life: Where does Donald Trump expand his vote count over 2024 with? What voter will he get this time that he didn’t get the last time around?