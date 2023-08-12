WHEN YOU’RE READING THIS IN THE NEW YORK TIMES ABOUT A DEMOCRAT, IT’S BAD NEWS:

“They thought it was over, that they could put it in the rearview mirror. All that Hunter Biden had to do was show up in a courtroom, answer a few questions sign some paperwork and that would be it. Not that the Republicans would let it go, but any real danger would be past. Except that it did not work out that way. The criminal investigation that President Biden’s advisers believed was all but done has instead been given new life with the collapse of the plea agreement and the appointment of a special counsel who now might bring the president’s son to trial. What had been a painful but relatively contained political scandal that animated mainly partisans on the right could now extend for months just as the president is gearing up for his re-election campaign. This time, the questions about Hunter Biden’s conduct may be harder for the White House to dismiss as politically motivated. They may even break out of the conservative echo chamber to the general public.

Maybe they just did. And the reason “mainly partisans on the right” were the only ones talking about it is because the Democrat-defending media was doing its best to black it out.