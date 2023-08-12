JEFFREY CARTER: “I think to this day the card-carrying elites and the Deep State along with Democrats who aren’t card-carrying elites have nary a clue why Trump came to power.” “Watch the actions of people around the actions of January 6th compared to the riots in 2020. Watch the way you are treated under the law compared to Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, or Hunter Biden, or Hillary Clinton. When Congresspeople make millions in stock trading and you can’t, how do you think people feel? When Eric Sawell can sleep with a Chinese spy and still command respect and his positions of power within the Democratic Party, what do you think people feel? When people like Mitt Romney are elected using one platform and then act on another, how do you think voters feel?”