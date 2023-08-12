THAT’S WHO THEY ARE, THAT’S WHAT THEY DO: Jonathan Turley: “Illusion of Influence”: The Media Moves the Goalpost Again on Biden Corruption Coverage.
They literally see this as their job, protecting the Democrats no matter what.
THAT’S WHO THEY ARE, THAT’S WHAT THEY DO: Jonathan Turley: “Illusion of Influence”: The Media Moves the Goalpost Again on Biden Corruption Coverage.
They literally see this as their job, protecting the Democrats no matter what.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.