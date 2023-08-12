INTERESTING, BUT I’M NOT DROPPING MY GYM MEMBERSHIP JUST YET: Shortest Workout Ever: 3 Seconds of Exercise 3 Times a Week Grows Muscle. “After a minute of accumulative exercise, spread across four weeks, participants in the eccentric training group improved their muscle strength by 11.5 percent.”
