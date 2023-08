DUH. IT HAS NO MARKET, EXCEPT IN THE MINDS OF IDIOTS: Fake meat is failing because it’s gross and unhealthy.

At the height of lock downs, when our local supermarket was almsot stripped of meat and what remained was expensive as heck, the fake meat still sat there, in untouched glory.

It’s like these idiots read The Population Bomb and are trying to feed people who were never born in a scarcity that never materialized. Bah.