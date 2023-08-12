I WOULDN’T TRUST THE BASTAGE TO SHOOT A LAME RAT IN A BARREL: Merrick Garland names special counsel for Hunter Biden case — but GOP cries ‘whitewash’.
For one, Garland wouldn’t. Brothers and all. And the same for Hunter Biden.
