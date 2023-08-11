FREDDIE DE BOER: Let Me Reiterate the Questions I Asked in My AOC Essay. “Why did she attend the 2021 Met Gala, during a devastating pandemic, when that event reflects exactly the elitism and excess that AOC once railed against? Without wearing a mask, when she had been admonishing Americans for the entire pandemic to mask up? Why make that choice, at that particular moment in history?”

Plus: “Why has she not pursued the issue of the border crisis under President Biden with the same visibility and passion that she pursued it under President Trump? What happened to kids in cages? I can go back and find the fundraising emails about immigration and the border from 2018 to 2020. People voted and gave money based on the idea that Democrats would do something about this issue. How are they supposed to feel now that Democrats have essentially nothing to say about the crisis?”