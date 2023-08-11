KEYNES’ “ANIMAL SPIRITS:” Poverty alleviation breakthrough: How a switch to a ‘growth mindset’ empowers entrepreneurs in developing nations.

“They would tell us, ‘If God wanted me to be rich, then I would be rich.’ Or ‘my neighbor is smarter than me and I’m sure that they can do this, but my family has always done things this way and that is what I am destined to do.”

Those interviewed by Morris, Carlos and their colleagues who were more succesful in their respective businesses said that their success was due in part to their belief that “you have to try things and realize you are going to fail along the way.”

It was this response which led the researchers to conduct an experiment testing whether providing “growth mindset” training, in addition to business skills training, would help training recipients overcome the psychological barrier that they were incapable of applying the skills that they had learned.