FORGET BIDEN, INVESTIGATE DESANTIS: That’s the demand of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.).

Committee Republicans should forget the Biden Family Bribery Scandal and instead immediate launch investigations of the “shocking trends of anti-democratic abuses of power in the state” by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Why? Because of the “disturbing laundry list of anti-democratic abuses taking place across the State of Florida and metastasizing throughout the United States.” No, this is not from The Babylon Bee.