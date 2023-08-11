MAYBE HE’S READING MY SUBSTACK? MAYBE GREAT MINDS THINK ALIKE. Ramaswamy proposes raising voting age to 25, unless people serve in military or pass a test.

From my most recent Substack essay:

Reading this explains a lot about why the left, in particular, relies on the politics of age, even to the point of occasionally trying to lower the voting age to 16. And beyond voting, it helps explain why the left is always promoting youth culture, notwithstanding that its leaders, from Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden to the likes of Noam Chomsky, are mostly so old. Leftist politics, as noted above, is something that the manipulative old sell to the gullible young. Hence leftists’ nonstop efforts to produce more gullible young people.

25 is good. I wrote a column about that myself a while back.