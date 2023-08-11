ONCE I WOULD HAVE ASSUMED THIS WAS AN INVESTIGATION, NOW I ASSUME IT’S A COVERUP: Attorney General Garland Appoints a Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe.
UPDATE: It’s David Weiss.
