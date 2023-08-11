DON’T GO TO COLLEGE IN CALIFORNIA: California Supreme Court: No Right to In-Person Cross-Examination of Accuser During Campus Sexual Assault Proceedings. “The court highlighted the need to keep the accuser from ‘being retraumatized by the disciplinary process.’ Critics challenged this reasoning, arguing a Title IX proceeding exists to determine whether trauma occurred in the first place.”
