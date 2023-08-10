SCIENCE IS NOT WHAT IT USED TO BE: ‘TrUsT tHe ScIeNcE!’ – Study Retractions Up 13,650% in 22 Years.
Also there’s nothing so absurdly unscientific as “trust the science.” The scientific method is a method of continuous testing!
