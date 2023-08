I THINK THE RACIAL ANIMOSITY IS BEING CAREFULLY STOKED BY A MEDIA THAT PLAYS UP THE WORST INCIDENTS BETWEEN RACES, ETC: To the Knife.

As I’ve said before, the left’s plan for saving their gambit has now devolved to Charlie Manson’s plan: Provocation and incitement – race war -???????- Victory.

It makes no sense, but then neither do any of their other ideas.