AT THIS POINT, LUTTIG IS JUST ANOTHER DEFECTIVE PRODUCT FROM BOEING: “I can’t help reading between the lines and seeing Luttig’s outrage that Trump broke the system in which the elite were thinking up the beliefs and values and principles and policy views and ordinary people were stuck with what was handed to them. It’s very nice for the elite to have the subjective experience of a ‘shared set of beliefs’ — to feel affirmed by this appearance of widespread agreement with their ideas. Trump activated the people who didn’t really share that set of beliefs, and now the elite is having the loathsome subjective experience of feeling pressure from those insubordinate people. But the elite will go on and on pretending that all they are seeing is that dangerous man Trump. He must be stopped, and America must be saved, by getting back to that old system that felt so right.”