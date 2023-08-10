SO A FEW YEARS AGO, I BOUGHT A SIG P226 LEGION, which is an accurized P226 with a fancy Sig Master Shop trigger. It comes with an included Romeo optical sight, which is quite nice. When I went to shoot it a couple of weeks ago, the battery for the sight was dead, and I though “good chance to use the iron sights.”

First couple of rounds were dead-on, then everything else was hitting way to the side. After spending a bit of time wondering if something was suddenly wrong with my grip or trigger pull, I looked at the rear iron sight and saw that it was sliding back and forth in its mounting.

I disassembled the gun when I got home and found no adjustment, so I got in touch with Sig. After a short phone conversation — their customer service setup is really great — I shipped it back to them under warranty. Got it back in about a week, shot it today, and everything was great. (Shipping via FedEx was covered by them).

I still don’t understand what happened to the rear sight, since the gun hadn’t been banged around or anything. A guy at the gun range said he’d had the same experience with his P365XL and had fixed the rear sight using blue Loc-Tite. (I had actually considered something similar but figured hey, it’s a lifetime warranty.)

I don’t know if there’s some sort of generic problem with Sig rear sights, as it would take more than two experiences to tell, but the service was certainly excellent.