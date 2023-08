I SEE. HOW MUCH IS IT TO BE FEARED WHEN CHINA BRIBES BIDEN, THOUGH? Biden bans US firms from investing in China tech companies over security fears: report.

Keep in mind I don’t think we should be buddy buddy with tyrannical China. I also don’t think we should have as president Zhou Bai Den, vice-roy to his serene majesty Xi the Poo, Red Emperor of the Middle Kingdom. I’m funny that way.