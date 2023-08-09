IF YOU WORK HARD, SON, YOU CAN BE HUNTER BIDEN TOO: “The mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer, telling her son it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday, the prosecution said Tuesday.”
