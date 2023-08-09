ALL TALK, NO “EQUITY:” UC grew its freshman class 3,000 spots – not one went to a Black student.

This fall, the University of California system is growing its freshman class by 3,017 slots from 85,268 students to 88,285. Black students aren’t getting a single one of the new slots according to preliminary University of California data analyzed by The Center Square.

Hispanics gained 1,435 slots in the newly expanded freshman class.

Whites gained 982 spots in the class.

Asian Americans grew by 359 positions.

Native Americans obtained 60 additional admissions.

African-Americans remained exactly the same with 4,855 spots in the freshman class in 2022 and 2023 while their percentage of those admitted to the freshman class declined 17% from 6% of all incoming freshmen in 2022 to 5% of freshmen in 2023.