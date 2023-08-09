REMEMBER THE SBARRO BOMBING: It happened before 9/11 and so tends not to be recalled among the Islamic terrorist onslaughts that characterized the period. The Lid’s Jeff Dunetz offers this sobering observation on the 22nd anniversary of mass murder in a pizzaria:

“It is important to remember this attack, not merely to memorialize the innocent victims whose only crime was to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, but as a reminder of how much of the world appeases terrorists claiming that there is a ‘military wing’ of a terrorist organization operating separately from its terrorist partners.

“Remember the members of the U.S. Congress who support the BDS movement, not realizing that an attack on the Jewish State is an attack on the entire Jewish nation, no matter where those Jewish people live.

“Remember how the terrorist attacks on Israel made since 2001 are blamed on Israel, or how. The American news media takes the terrorists’ words as truth without doing their jobs and discover that their versions of truth are lies.”