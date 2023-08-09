CHANGE: NOAA lifts many commercial remote sensing license conditions. “NOAA noted that a ‘small number’ of Tier 3 restrictions are being retained for national security reasons at the request of the Secretary of Defense. NOAA did not specify what restrictions remain in place and on what licensees.”
