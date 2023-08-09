LIFE IS EVERYWHERE (AT LEAST ON EARTH): Scientists Find A Whole New Ecosystem Hiding Beneath Earth’s Seafloor. “Underneath the seafloor of this well-studied site, the international team of researchers found veins of subsurface fluids swimming with life that has never been seen before. It’s a whole new world we didn’t know existed.”
