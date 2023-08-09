ON THE FALL OF THE NEW ATHEISM: Brit broadcaster Justin Brierley has a knack for sparking conversations among believers and non-believers. In this lengthy HillFaith video conversation, he tells Biola University Professor Sean McDowell he sees signs of a bit of a spiritual re-awakening in the U.S. and the U.K., prompted in part by the fading influence of the New Atheism that was so prominent a decade ago.

It’s a lengthy conversation but Brierley and McDowell cover a lot of ground, ask more than a few interesting questions and offer some thought-provoking assessments of the current state and possible future direction of public faith, culture and politics in the West.