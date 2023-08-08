SO, IS HE DISINGENUOUS, MATHEMATICALLY ILLITERATE, PSYCHOLOGICALLY OBTUSE OR ALL OF THE ABOVE? DeSantis Says Trump’s Election Fraud Theories ‘Did Not Prove to Be True’.

1- What we saw on election night 2020 is completely impossible without fraud. (BTW I personally know one of the poll watchers who was locked out of the polling place when the fraud happened.) 2- For it to not prove to be true, it would need to have been examined, in a rational way. Not you know, run the same faked ballots through the machines and announce all is honky dory. Also courts would have to give someone, even, you know, other states “standing” to challenge it. 3- given vote by mail ever state or election goes left. It’s a miracle, right? 4- These people don’t behave like they won the election. Psychologically, if they knew they won, they would facilitate investigations and allow talk about it, as Bush and Trump did. They behave like con men who don’t want the con discussed.

So, he’s either a moron, a liar, or has been lied to or thinks we can be lied to. Oh, don’t get me wrong, I’d vote for him against Biden, otherwise the wrong lizard will win. But the gilding is cracking on this one. We don’t need another W. Or worse, another Pierre Delecto.