JULIETTE OCHIENG: Evolution of the Black Leader Myth: Gramsci smiles. “It’s obvious that the two nationally most well-known Black LeadersTM are Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton and I contend that both are created personae, totally supported and publicized by the Organized Left. . . . The point is that there no longer any organic black leaders picked by black people and there have been none for decades. No, not Barack Obama and not the Black Lives Matter crowd. They are all created and supported by the Organized Left and have been since MLK was killed. . . . Two of my young cousins lamented that we don’t have ‘black leaders’ like we used to. Both were born well after Dr. King’s death and are dedicated husbands and fathers of young children. Therefore, I countered that they are black leaders already.”