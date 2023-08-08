SLOWLY … AND THEN GONE: Could that be what we are about to witness here in America? Daniel Oliver, my old friend from the Reagan days, offers this observation in his latest column:

“In his novel The Sun Also Rises, Ernest Hemingway’s character Mike Campbell is asked how he went bankrupt. ‘Two ways,’ he says. ‘Gradually and then suddenly.’ That seems to be true, mutatis mutandis, of revolutions too: some are measured, peaceful; some are not.”

Go here to read where Oliver, who served as Reagan’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman, sees things going, thanks to the distemper represented by Biden, Blinken, et. al. And while you’re at it, check out American Greatness.