CAN WE KILL THIS BIZARRE TAKE, ALREADY? Jack Smith’s Sham Indictment Shows Biden Regime Wants To Face Trump.

I’m sorry does the writer have leftist friends? ANY? Does he still have access to any of their web pages? Has he ever talked to a leftist?

This inexplicable insanity is getting repeated all over the right side. It relies on two things: the idea the left never missteps and is always machievelic and flawlessly omniscient and the idea the left totally understands the right, so much they can manipulate us completely.

If this were true, the left would never lose, the second amendment would be a thing of the past, and we’d all be leftist robots.

The left is going after Trump because he must be punished for winning in 16. It’s never stopped. They also are aiming these indictments at “things that will get the right mad.” They can’t understand why we don’t get mad at “Trump’s immoral behavior” with women, or his “security risks” or his “disrespecting our elections.” Seriously. They can’t understand why it’s not working. As for the “Oh, and if he runs we’ll win” — they’ll say that about whoever is nominated. They might be right too. It might be impossible to beat the margin of infinitely adjustable fraud. But they want to destroy Trump because they want to destroy Trump. Not because they think he’s easy to beat. In fact, they’re sure if they keep pounding, we’ll turn on him.

For the love of Bob, these are the people who think if they prevent us talking, it will change our minds. Psychological masterminds, they ain’t.