SO WHAT? IF IT WAS, WHAT WILL BE DONE ABOUT IT? Was COVID response a coup by the intelligence community? “You can see his point. The IC has been deeply involved in both the censorship regime and the spread of sketchy information that was pushed out. It helped monitor the flow of information, the implementation of draconian policies that limited people’s liberties, and infiltrated social media companies and search engines to manipulate public perception and acceptance of hitherto unheard-of policies that fundamentally altered Western Culture.”

