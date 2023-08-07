IT HAPPENS: Team Haley says the quiet part out loud about the first GOP debate. “Haley’s adviser was honest about the attitude toward Trump. None of them are going to be bold enough to attack Trump. They could challenge him and his record in office. His record is mostly a good one, to be sure, but he has vulnerabilities, too. He accepted the pandemic mandates and advice from Fauci with little more than an off-hand comment about wanting to keep the economy strong and businesses open. That didn’t happen, though, and Team Fauci got what they wanted. The country shut down and everyone stayed home. The economy that had been so robust during Trump’s time in office took a nose dive because so many people were at home and unable to work. It was something we’ve never seen in our lives. . . . Nikki Haley won’t lay a glove on Trump. Heck, she called Trump before she entered the primary and all but asked for his permission to run, according to how Trump tells the story. The only person standing in the way of Nikki’s campaign is Ron DeSantis. And Vivek Ramaswamy. And Mike Pence. You get the point. Haley isn’t even in the top three in the primary race. She’s running for vice president.”