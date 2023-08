I’M ENJOYING THE DRAWN-OUT NATURE OF OBERLIN’S SUFFERING: Oberlin College Sues Insurers For Refusing To Cover $36 Million It Paid Gibson’s Bakery For Defamation And Other Torts. “Have you ever rooted for insurance companies ever? There’s a first for everything.”

Does that make me a bad person? No. It makes me a good person. Stupidity and evil should be painful, or why would people (and institutions) change?