GREAT, NOW POLITICIANS SHOULD BE MADE TO REGRET THEM: Countries Are Starting to Regret Their CV-19 Responses.

It is okay now to criticize how CV-19 was handled, after a couple of years of berating and deplatforming anyone who suggested officials didn’t know what they were doing and were actually causing a lot of damage. The Scottish government had a very draconian lockdown and response and has now commissioned an inquiry into that response. An independent epidemiologist wrote a lengthy initial report. (Scottish Report) Basically what the epidemiologist said was that there was no evidence to support the lockdown. That was obvious from the start, and it didn’t stop politicians. This was unprecedented and literally crazy to have even contemplated. And it was basically copying the Chinese approach, which should have been a huge warning signal.

It’s crazy to allow important decisions to be made by people who pay no price for being wrong.