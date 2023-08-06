FOLLOW THE SCIENCE! You can change gender at will, but scholars say ‘simply impossible’ to change your race.
This is all such transparent bullshit. It deserves scorn and mockery.
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE! You can change gender at will, but scholars say ‘simply impossible’ to change your race.
This is all such transparent bullshit. It deserves scorn and mockery.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.