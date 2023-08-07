ICYMI:
If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.
No limit.
Please let us know.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023
Related: Who Can Use Twitter’s Offer of Legal Fees “If You Were Unfairly Treated by Your Employer Due to [Tweets]”? “More people than one might imagine, chiefly because many states, counties, and cities have laws that ban private employers from discriminating against their employees based on certain kinds of speech.”