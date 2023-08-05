THE GREAT HOME-SCHOOLING REVOLUTION:

Is the principal’s reluctance to the visit related to the sharp decline in public school enrollment? Nationally, a growing private school enrollment accounts for nearly 14% of the decrease in public school enrollment, while the increase in home-schooling accounts for 26%.

With Biden’s installation as POTUS, the home-schooling movement has accelerated. COVID-19 played a part at first, but not much of late. In the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 school years home-schooling enrollment has risen by 30% and counting. The movement away from public schooling is burgeoning.

In my state of North Carolina, 23% of all kindergarten through 12th-grade students are enrolled in either a charter school or private school, or study at home, and the percentage increase in these three options is 84% over the last 11 years. Why? Parents want to determine the best educational options for their own children.

If home-schooled students, in the aggregate, were ranked as a school district in North Carolina, they would be the most populous. Moreover, although the population of school-age students in North Carolina increased from 2012 to 2022, the percentage of students who attend public schools declined 4.2%.

Home-schooling, when handled well, is both effective and efficient. Most of the 6-hour day that students spend in traditional school is consumed by activities other than essential learning. Role calls, lunch breaks, walking the halls, and other nonessential classroom activities add up.

Students in a classroom spend less than three hours a day on direct learning. In 4 hours or less, a properly taught home-schooler covers vastly more ground per day than traditional school students do.